MP Tejasvi Surya calls setting up of US Consulate in Bengaluru 'historic' milestone for city

Bengaluru, Dec 20 (PTI) Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Friday said the setting up of a US Consulate here in the second week of January 2025 would be a historic milestone for the city, as US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, finally announced the operations of the consular office here.

He said the opening of the Consulate marks the culmination of years of persistent efforts to address a long-standing demand from the citizens of Bengaluru.

According to a statement shared by his office, since taking office in 2019, Surya had pushed for the opening of the Consulate in Bengaluru, which contributes 40 per cent of India's IT revenue and is a home to lakhs of tech professionals.

He had highlighted the absence of a dedicated US Consulate in the city compelled thousands of residents to travel to Chennai or Hyderabad for US visa-related services.

In November 2019, he wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasising Bengaluru's critical role in Indo-US ties.

"Surya highlighted that Bengaluru's 750 multinational companies, including 370 US-based firms, and the large number of students and entrepreneurs traveling to the US, made a compelling case for a consulate," it stated.

In a post on 'X', Surya said, "This milestone wouldn't have been possible without the leadership of PM Sri Narendra Modi Ji and the relentless support of EAM Dr S Jaishankar. Their commitment to promoting Bengaluru's interests has ensured the fulfilment of this long-pending demand. I also thank US Ambassadors Kenneth Juster and Eric Garcetti for their unwavering support." "According to him, the establishment of the Consulate is expected to simplify visa application processes for thousands of students, professionals, and entrepreneurs, enhance bilateral trade and collaboration, particularly in the tech and innovation sectors and strengthen Bengaluru's position as a global hub for commerce and technology. PTI AMP SA