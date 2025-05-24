MP Tejasvi Surya presents 15-point action plan to transform Bengaluru

Bengaluru, May 24 (PTI): BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Saturday proposed a comprehensive 15-point agenda aimed at modernising the city's civic administration, traffic management and public transport systems.

The action plan was sent for consideration by Surya as Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar today convened a meeting of Bengaluru's MPs and MLAs to deliberate on urgent issues concerning the city's infrastructure.

Surya is currently en route to the United States as part of an all-party parliamentary delegation.

According to a statement issued by Surya's office, the MP has suggested formation of a Bengaluru 2050 Vision Group, a think tank comprising domain experts, civic leaders and elected representatives to chart a long-term, future-ready roadmap for Bengaluru.

He sought for technology-driven traffic management initiatives to decongest city roads through smart signals, real-time monitoring, AI-based interventions and better traffic flow optimisation on high-density corridors.

Surya stressed on revamp of public transport services, including strengthening BMTC, integrating last-mile connectivity, promoting multi-modal transport options and accelerating Metro and Suburban Rail projects alongside 4,500 new electric buses under the PM-eBus Sewa scheme.

He also emphasised on strengthening of BMLTA (Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority) as the sole nodal agency for all mobility-related planning, execution and coordination.

In addition to these, Surya's 15-point agenda covers a wide range of measures, including upgradation of key arterial and sub-arterial roads, execution of long-pending infrastructure works like flyovers, underpasses and ROBs (Railway Over Bridges) with strict deadlines, traffic engineering and junction decongestion initiatives and development of footpaths and pedestrian-friendly zones.

"It also includes scientific overhaul of stormwater drains to prevent waterlogging and flooding, implementation of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project with a dedicated, full-time MD for K-RIDE, and operationalisation of a city-level war room for traffic management and project coordination," he stated.

Surya also called for local body elections, while highlighting the importance of opening of decongestion routes, including the NICE Road--Mysore Road link and Whitefield--Airport alternate corridors.

In his letter to Shivakumar, he said, "The 15-point program has been formulated to address some of Bengaluru's most pressing and visible challenges, including traffic congestion, deteriorating civic infrastructure, environmental degradation, and gaps in local governance and institutional accountability.

"I look forward to your positive consideration of the above and hope to see a welcome change in our approach to urban governance." PTI AMP ADB