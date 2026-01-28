MP Tejasvi Surya seeks removal of savings clause from BMLTA draft rules

Bengaluru, Jan 28 (PTI) BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday submitted formal objections to the Draft BMLTA rules, 2025, and has sought the removal of savings clause.

Bengaluru South MP said the draft Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) rules, notified in the Karnataka Gazette on January 3, 2026, introduced a savings clause under Rule 24.

"This provision exempts previously announced large-scale infrastructure projects from requiring approval of the BMLTA, thereby potentially allowing proposals such as the Tunnel Road project to be deemed approved without institutional scrutiny," he added.

Expressing serious concern over the provision, Surya stated in a post on X: "This (Rule 24 savings clause) is nothing but a dangerous attempt by the Congress-led state government to retrospectively rubber stamp the Tunnel Road project and other works to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore.

Developmental works are indeed essential for the progress of Bengaluru but the BMLTA rules cannot be a tool to bypass scrutiny and erase accountability," Surya said.

"These rules are also illegal since subordinate legislation cannot override the principal act. Through these rules, the Congress attempts to prematurely kill the act - the primary reason for our opposition to it," he added.

On January 3, the Urban Development Department released draft rules to govern the BMLTA, laying out detailed procedures for its composition, conduct of meetings, financial management and audit mechanisms.

Citizens have been given 30 days to submit objections and suggestions.

Emphasising the original intent behind the legislation, Surya noted that the BMLTA Act was enacted in 2022 by the BJP Government to ensure transparency, institutional oversight and structured planning in Bengaluru's urban mobility ecosystem.

He said the draft rules, particularly Rule 24, undermine the very purpose of the law and weaken an institution meant to function in the larger public interest.

Surya also urged other citizens to submit their objections in the timeframe provided by the Government of Karnataka.

"I urge fellow citizens to also submit their objections to the Secretary to Government, Urban Development Department, Government of Karnataka," he added.

Meanwhile there was no immediate reaction from the Government to Surya's views. PTI AMP ADB