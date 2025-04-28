MP Tejasvi Surya urges BMRCL to release fare fixation committee report

Bengaluru, Apr 28 (PTI) Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday urged the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to immediately release the fare fixation committee report in the public domain.

He raised the issue during the consultation meeting with BMRCL officials on Phase 3 Metro alignment.

In a letter to BMRCL's Managing Director -- Maheshwar Rao, Surya highlighted that a Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) under the Chairmanship of a former Judge of High Court was constituted on September 7, 2024 for recommending a revised fare structure for the metro trains operated by the BMRCL.

Accordingly, the committee submitted its report recommending the revised fare structure on December 16, 2024, he said.

"With an increase of up to 71 per cent in the metro ride fares, the Namma Metro is now the most expensive in the country. Understandably, this has generated significant public concern, with citizens demanding greater transparency and access to the FFC's recommendations. However, the BMRCL has not yet released the FFC report to the public, nor has it been uploaded on the BMRCL website for public viewing," Surya stated.

The BJP MP noted that in the case of the Delhi Metro, reports of the Fare Fixation Committee-constituted on four different occasions have been made available on the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) website.

Similarly, metro rail organisations in Mumbai and Hyderabad have also made the respective FFC reports accessible to the public, ensuring transparency and public confidence in fare revision processes.

"I urge you to release the BMRCL Fare Fixation Committee report immediately in the public domain. Doing so will build public trust and ensure accountability in the fare revision process," Surya added. PTI AMP ROH