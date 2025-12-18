MP: Three arrested for selling blood outside Satna hospital after children found HIV positive

Satna (MP), Dec 18 (PTI) Three people were arrested on Thursday for their alleged involvement in the sale of blood outside the government hospital in Satna where six children have been found to have contracted HIV during transfusion, officials said.

The racket was busted by sending a decoy customer, and probe was on as to whether any of the employees of the blood bank at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Government Hospital was involved in the illegal trade, they said.

"There were frequent complaints of people offering to sell blood outside the hospital. Following this, a person was sent as a buyer for verification," sub-divisional magistrate Rahul Siladia told PTI Videos.

A man offered him a unit of blood for Rs 4,500 and was arrested during the actual transaction, the SDM said, adding that two more people were arrested following his questioning.

The police also shot a video of the transaction.

A police officer identified the accused as Ranjeet Sahu, Mohammad Kaif and Anil Gupta. Police were investigating whether the any staff member of the hospital's blood bank was involved in this trade, he added.

In a shocking revelation, six children treated at the hospital for thalassemia -- which requires periodic blood transfusion -- were on December 16 found to have contracted HIV after receiving contaminated blood.

The Madhya Pradesh government has formed a six-member committee to investigate this matter. PTI COR BNS MAS KRK