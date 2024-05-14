MP: Three children, two men drown in Chhatarpur, Vidisha

Chhatarpur/Vidisha (MP), May 14 (PTI) Three boys and two men died in separate incidents of drowning in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur and Vidisha districts, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Two brothers and their cousin drowned while bathing in a pond in Ramjhala village, under the Chandla police station limits, around 80 km from Chhatarpur, on Monday, Chhatarpur's additional superintendent of police (ASP) Vikram Singh said.

The family members started looking for the children when they didn't return home, and their bodies were recovered later in the evening, he said.

The boys were identified as Vijay Anuragi (8), his brother Kisari (6) and cousin Ritik (5), he said.

Advertisment

In Vidisha, two persons drowned while bathing in Betwa River in Nolakhi village under Ganjbasoda (Rural) police station limits, some 40 km from the district headquarters, on Tuesday afternoon, Ganjbasoda (Rural) police station in-charge Harikishan Lohia said.

Rescuers fished out the bodies of Kamlesh Raghuvanshi (45) and Bhola Joshi (25), he said.

The police have registered cases of accidental deaths in connection with both incidents, it was stated. PTI COR ADU ARU