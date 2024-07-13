MP: Three dead, four injured as car rams into truck in Satna

Satna, Jul 13 (PTI) Three persons were killed and four injured in a collision between a car and a truck in Satna in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, a police official said.

The incident took place in the afternoon on Chitrakoot road under Majhgawa police station limits, he added.

"The car, which was going to Chitrakoot from here, rammed into a truck coming from the opposite direction. The car's occupants got trapped inside. Chandrabhan Tiwari (45) and Sudama Dubey (75) died on the spot, while Prachi Tiwari (22) succumbed to the injuries in the hospital," said Majhgawa police station in-charge Aditya Narayan Dhurve.

"The four injured persons include two boys in the 10-12 age group. They have been hospitalised. The deceased and injured are residents of Sagar and Damoh districts," he added. PTI COR ADU BNM