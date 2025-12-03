MP: Three held for sheltering man accused of raping 6-year-old girl

Raisen (MP), Dec 3 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested for allegedly sheltering a man accused of raping a six-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district, an official said on Wednesday. The rape had triggered huge protests in the district.

Based on the statement of 23-year-old Salman Khan, who allegedly raped the child in Gauharganj tehsil about a fortnight ago, police arrested the trio for providing him shelter in Bhopal while he was on the run, he said.

The three persons have been identified as Bhopal residents Zaid Khan, Insaf Hussain and Shahzad Khan, Raisen Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Gupta told reporters.

A court in Gauharganj has sent all three to judicial custody. Police shifted Salman Khan to the Central Jail here on Wednesday, he said.

Meanwhile, as the girl’s condition improved, doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal discharged her and sent her home on Tuesday evening, the official said.

Salman Khan was arrested in the state capital Bhopal after a six-day manhunt, which ended in an encounter with the police, the official said.

The rape incident, which took place on November 21, had sparked outrage, leading to protests and road blockades in Raisen. PTI COR MAS NR