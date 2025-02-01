MP: Three held with 9.30 lakh alprazolam tablets and 5,240 cough syrup bottles

Indore, Feb 1 (PTI) Three persons were arrested allegedly with more than 9 lakh alprazolam tablets and 5,240 cough syrup bottles by Indore police from Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, an official said on Saturday.

Alprazolam, a psychotropic substance under the NDPS Act, is used as a medicine to treat anxiety and panic disorders. Its addiction and habit forming potential is very high.

Akash Jain (47), Aman Rawat (25) and Amar Singh (25) have been arrested, Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar Tripathi told reporters.

"Jain is a wholesale drug dealer in Bhopal, while Rawat works in the marketing of medicines in the state capital. We seized 9.30 lakh tablets of Alprazolam and 5,240 bottles of a cough syrup from Jain's godown in Dawa Bazar, located at a distance of about 200 metres from Hanumanganj police station in Bhopal," he said.

"These drugs have an estimated value of Rs 1 crore. They are sold to drug addicts at highly inflated prices. The interrogation of the accused has revealed that illegal supply of drugs was being done from Bhopal to Rewa, Satna and other cities of the state under the guise of medicines," Tripathi said.

A case was registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further probe is underway, he added. PTI HWP ADU BNM