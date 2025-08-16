MP: Three kids drown in Tikamgarh

Tikamgarh, Aug 16 (PTI) Three children of a family drowned on Saturday afternoon while playing in a pond on farmland in Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The tragic incident took place at Jawaharpura village, about 70 km from the district headquarters, said Palera police station in-charge inspector Manoj Soni.

The deceased were identified as Yash Yadav (8), Sanskar Yadav (10) and Nens Yadav (11).

As per preliminary probe, Yash began to drown, and Sanskar and Nens jumped in to save him but they too drowned, the official said.

The police have registered a case and initiated further investigation.