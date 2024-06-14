MP: Three killed, five injured as driver swerves truck to avoid deer on road

Jabalpur, Jun 14 (PTI) Three persons were killed and five injured when a pick-up truck overturned after its driver tried to avoid a ‘chital’ (spotted deer) on a road in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred near Sharda village on Thursday evening when the vehicle carrying workers was going to Jabalpur from Silaundi village in adjoining Katni district, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Suryakant Sharma told reporters.

A spotted deer suddenly strayed onto the road. The driver of the pick-up truck swerved to save the wild animal but the vehicle overturned, he said.

Adik Singh (50), Surkat Singh (50), and Om Prakash (53) were killed on the spot, while five persons were injured. The spotted deer also died in the accident, he said.

The postmortem on the bodies is being conducted, the official said, adding that a case has been registered.