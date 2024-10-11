MP: Three killed, two injured as car hits road divider, breaks into pieces in Gwalior district

Gwalior, Oct 11 (PTI) Three men were killed and two of their friends wounded critically when the car they were travelling in hit the divider of a national highway in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district on Friday, police said.

The vehicle overturned and broke into three pieces after the accident around 3 am near the Sitholi area on the Gwalior-Jhansi stretch of the carriageway, inspector Mangal Singh Papola of Jhansi Road police station told PTI.

Sanjay Dhakad (24) who was at the wheel, Hrithik Manjhi and Vivek Joshi, both 22, died at the scene. Their friends Ankit and Mohil suffered grievous injuries and were hospitalised, he said.

All the victims were friends and pursuing higher studies. They were returning after offering prayers at a Durga temple during the ongoing Navratri festival.

The official said the bodies were sent for post-mortem and a probe was underway. PTI COR LAL NR