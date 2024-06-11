MP: Three labourers killed in lightning strike

Seoni (MP), Jun 11 (PTI) At least three male labourers were killed and four women were injured after they were struck by lightning on Tuesday evening in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, police said.

The incident occurred at Bakodi village under Bandol police station limits, about 25-km away from the Seoni district headquarters.

The incident occurred when some labourers and others were loading stones on a tractor-trolley amid rains, said Bandol police station in-charge Rajesh Dubey.

In a bid to protect them from rain, some labourers took shelter under the tractor-trolley while others were standing in the open, he said.

Three labourers who were standing near the trolley were killed after they were hit by the bolt from the sky, while four women sitting under the trolley were injured and undergoing treatment at the district hospital, Dubey added.