MP: Three minor girls among four drown in two districts

Khargone/Shajapur (MP), Oct 2 (PTI) Four persons, including three girls, drowned in separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone and Shajapur district on Wednesday, while a 19-year-old man went missing in a river, police said.

These incidents were reported in Khargone and Shajpur districts.

"Three girls, including two sisters, drowned in Choral river under the Balwada police station limits while another girl was rescued," said Khargone district Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Archana Rawat.

The SDOP said the girls went to the river to perform a religious ritual with a group of people. The incident occurred when a girl slipped and fell into the water, following which three girls tried to rescue her.

The deceased sisters are identified as Anshika (10) and Meenakshi (12), and another girl was identified as Karishma (14), Rawat said.

In Shajapur district, a 30-year-old man drowned while his 19-year-old nephew went missing when they were taking a dip at the confluence of Parvati and Ajnala rivers on the occasion of Sarv Pitru Amavasya, said police officer Manohar Singh.

The deceased was identified as Kripal Singh Mewada. NDRF personnel have launched a search operation to trace Nirmal Mewada, Singh said. PTI COR ADU NSK