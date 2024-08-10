MP: Three minor sisters drown in pit meant for septic tank

Rewa (MP), Aug 10 (PTI) Three minor sisters drowned in an under-construction septic tank filled with rainwater in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday at Tamara village located in Govindgarh police station limits, an official said.

The victims were identified as six-year-old Janhavi Rajak, Tanvi (7) and Suhani (9), he said.

"The three sisters left home in the evening to immerse some clay idols into a waterbody as part of the Nag Panchami celebrations," Govindgarh police station in-charge Shiva Agrawal said.

Nearby, a pit was dug up for building a septic tank, which was filled with rainwater. The sister trio slipped into it and drowned, he said.

After the local villagers came to know about the mishap, they rushed to the site and pulled them out of water. But the minors were already dead by that time, Agrawal said.