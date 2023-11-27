MP: Three persons held in Chhindwara with leopard skins

Seoni, Nov 27 (PTI) Three persons were arrested in Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh on Monday allegedly with two leopard skins which they wanted to sell for Rs 15 lakh, a forest department official said.

Advertisment

The operation was carried out by the forest department team from Seoni district and the accused, who were held at 2:30am, have been handed over to officials from Chhindwara for further action, he added.

Following a tip-off, a team went to the three accused by posing as buyers and held them from Banka trisection of Chhindwara, said Seoni Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sudesh Mahilwal said.

"The hides of an adult leopard and a cub have been seized from them. The accused were identified as Suresh Inpani (53), Sukhman Uikey (60) and Gandhi Bhalavi, all residents of Chhindwara district," he said.

"They are being questioned to get details of where these leopards were poached. The accused are constantly changing their statements. Further probe under the Wildlife Protection Act is underway," he said. PTI COR ADU BNM BNM