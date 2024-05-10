MP: Three picnickers drown in dam in Bhopal district

Bhopal, May 10 (PTI) Three men drowned in a dam during a picnic in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal district, police said on Friday.

A group of seven youngsters were picnicking at Ghoda Pachad dam in the Bilkhiria area, about 20 km from the district headquarters, on Thursday evening, inspector Virendra Kumar Sen of Bilkhiria police station told PTI.

The state disaster response force (SDRF) retrieved the body of Arjun Malviya (20) from the dam on Friday morning, and divers from the Bhopal Municipal Corporation fished out Nitin Narvade (23) and Sanjay Mehar (26) late on Thursday night, he said.

According to the police, Malviya ventured into the dam around 6 pm, and on seeing him drown, the other two victims jumped in to rescue him.

The deceased did not know how to swim, and the spot where they drowned had a depth of 15 feet, Sen said.

The police have registered a case after recording the statements of others in the group, he added. PTI LAL ARU