MP: Three siblings jump into well; two die

Shahdol (MP), May 7 (PTI) A young woman and her two minor siblings jumped into a water-filled well in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, resulting in the death of two of them, police said on Wednesday.

Anju Baiga (19), her younger brother Vikesh (8), and sister Gomati (9) jumped into the well located on the outskirts of Bansukli village on Tuesday late night.

Alerted by locals, police rushed to the spot around 2 AM and tried to rescue the trio. Anju and Vikesh had died before rescue, while Gomati was pulled out alive, said Sidhi police station in-charge Rajkumar Mishra.

Gomati is undergoing treatment. She is out of danger and stable, police said.

Police are investigating the motive behind the suspected suicide pact. PTI COR ADU NSK