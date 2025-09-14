MP: Three teams formed to nab expelled BJP leader named in Rs 5 crore drug haul

Agar Malwa (MP,) Sep 14 (PTI) Three police teams have been formed to arrest a former BJP leader following the seizure of narcotic substances worth about Rs 5 crore in Madhya Pradesh’s Agar Malwa district, an official said on Sunday.

Rahul Anjana, the absconding accused in the case, was expelled by the ruling party after he was booked in the drug case. He was the vice-president of the BJP’s Tanodia Mandal unit.

The police on Friday recovered at least 9.2 kg of ketamine worth Rs 4.62 crore, 12.1 kg of ammonium chloride, 35 litres of isopropyl alcohol worth Rs 25 lakh, and 6 gm mephedrone, collectively valued at about Rs 5 crore, from two cars in Agar Malwa.

Rahul, 30, was at the wheel of one of the cars, but managed to escape, while police apprehended two others, identified as Ishwar Malviya (33) and Daulat Singh Anjana (35).

The three teams, headed by Agar City Superintendent of Police Motilal Kushwaha, have been formed to look for Rahul, Superintendent of Police Vinod Singh told PTI.

Several documents were recovered from Rahul’s house, said source. The accused had earlier worked as a commission agent in the tube well boring business, they said.

Besides the narcotic substances and chemicals, laboratory equipment, including a vacuum oven, magnetic stirrer and glassware, a gram panchayat seal and four mobile phones were also seized on Friday, police had said.

Experts said the 9 kg of ketamine seized from the cars could be used to produce 72 kg of MD, valued at Rs 350 crore in the international market.

The two arrested accused were produced in court on Saturday and were remanded in police custody for seven days.

SP Singh said three teams are trying to track down Rahul. He, however, refused to share any updates, saying the details will hamper the investigation.

After Rahul’s name surfaced in connection with the case, the BJP expelled him from the party.

“Whatever Rahul has done is highly objectionable. The party will not tolerate such people and wants strict action against those involved in the drug trade,” BJP’s Agar Malwa district president Om Malviya told reporters.

Rahul’s mother is the sarpanch of Thadoda village, but he looked after all the gram panchayat work as her representative, said sources.

The trio, including Rahul, have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). PTI COR LAL NR