MP: Tiger drags man out of hut in Narmadapuram district; body found next day

Narmadapuram (MP), Feb 7 (PTI) A tiger entered a hut and dragged a man into the nearby forest in Pipariya area of Narmadapuram district where his body was found on Saturday, an official said.

The incident occurred in the forest adjoining Jhiria aka Dam Mohalla, which falls under the Dokri Kheda beat of the Bankhedi forest range. The deceased was identified as Kamal Thakur.

The forest range is close to Satpura Tiger Reserve.

Thakur worked as a cook at a mess in Pachmarhi and visited his Bari Devi village, 125 km from the district headquarters, on Saturdays. He had returned from Pachmarhi on Friday night when the incident took place, the official said.

Anil Vishwakarma, in-charge Sub-Divisional Officer of Bankhedi forest range, said forest and police personnel reached the spot after being alerted.

The state government provides a compensation of Rs 8 lakh in cases of death caused by wild animals, and the process to pay the amount to Thakur's kin has been initiated, said the official.

Announcements have been made in the area to alert people as the tiger is believed to be in the vicinity.

The area is close to the Satpura Tiger Reserve and pugmarks had been found in the area earlier, the SDO said. PTI COR LAL KRK