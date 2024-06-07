MP: Tiger killed in territorial fight in Bandhavgarh's buffer zone

Umaria (MP), Jun 7 (PTI) A tiger was killed in a territorial fight with another big cat in the buffer zone of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Umaria district in east Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Friday.

A farmer alerted forest officials on Thursday afternoon about two tigers fighting, after which a team along with elephants rushed to the spot, Sub Divisional Officer Fatha Singh Ninama told PTI.

"The post mortem of the deceased tiger, which was in the 2-3 years age group, was disposed of on Friday as per National Tiger Conservation Authority norms. Territorial fights among tigers is common," Ninanma added. PTI COR LAL BNM