MP: Tiger kills woman in Seoni

Seoni, Mar 3 (PTI) A tiger killed a woman and ate her body partially on Tuesday under Beharai forest range in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, an official said.

Anita Chaudhary, the woman, was collecting forest produce with her husband Roopkumar near Pandharwani village when the animal attacked her at around 11 am.

By the time a forest department team reached the spot, the tiger had eaten a part of her lower body. A large crowd of villagers also gathered, prompting the animal to retreat into the dense forest, said Forest Range Officer Ravi Gedam.

Sub Divisional Officer Anil Kshatriya and others pacified the angry villagers, he said. The victim's family received an immediate assistance of Rs 20,000 and will be given compensation after the completion of formalities.

Local people remain fearful due to the tiger's presence, sources said.

Forest officials have asked people to avoid going into the forest alone. PTI COR LAL KRK