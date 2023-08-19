MP: Tiger poacher, wildlife smuggler nabbed

Bhopal, Aug 19 (PTI) The State Tiger Strike Force of Madhya Pradesh Forest Department has arrested alleged tiger poacher and international smuggler Adin Singh alias Kalla Babaria, an official said here on Saturday.

Forest departments of several states besides authorities in Nepal were on the lookout for him, said Dhiraj Singh Chouhan, in-charge of the Strike Force in a press release.

Following a tip-off from the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, he was arrested from Gyaraspur village in Vidisha district on Friday, the release said.

Several members of Babaria's gang were arrested earlier from Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya, Assam and Maharashtra, and a large number of hides and bones of tigers were seized from them, Chouhan said.

Babaria was wanted for poaching tiger and smuggling of tiger body parts in many states in India and also in Nepal, he said, adding that further probe was on. PTI ADU KRK