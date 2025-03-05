MP to celebrate Bhagoria as state-level festival: CM Yadav

Bhopal, Mar 5 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said 'Bhagoria' will be celebrated as a state-level festival from the current year.

Bhagoria is a festival of joy and immersing oneself in the fragrance of nature drenched in the colours of Phalgun, Yadav said on Tuesday at the Tribal Devlok Mahotsav organised at his official residence.

"Our government will maintain the joy of Bhagoria. Now Bhagoria will be celebrated as a festival at the state-level. It will be started from this year," he said.

The festival marks the onset of the spring season. The trademark celebration, especially of the tribal community, attracts tourists from India and abroad.

The CM said he will also participate in the Bhagoria festival.

The government will provide assistance to develop places of worship of tribal deities. "We will also celebrate the Korku festival," he said.

Apart from this, the government will celebrate all festivals of the tribal community at the state level, Yadav said.

The chief minister said tribal society is the state's pride.

Tribal heroes sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle, and to save water, forests and land. They did not bow down to anyone. The government will support them to preserve the indigenous ancient culture of the tribals, he said.

"The special worship system, customs, culture, rituals of the tribals are all our heritage. The government will take every necessary step to preserve them, Yadav said.

"The nature-worshipping tribal culture teaches us all to live, to enjoy life," he said.

The tribal society is the pride of India. Tantya Mama, Rani Durgavati, Amar Shaheed Raghunath Shah and Kunwar Shankar Shah are its identities. The community has further flourished Indian culture for centuries, he said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done great work for the tribal community's welfare.

The central government has made effective efforts towards empowering tribals through the Prime Minister Jan-Man Yojana, Dharti Aba Janjati Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, and the state government through the PESA Act.

The Centre's Dharti Aba Janjati Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan aims to improve the social infrastructure, health, education and livelihood in tribal areas.

Yadav distributed cheques of Rs 5,000 each as an incentive to tribal dancers and instrumental artists performing at the Tribal Devlok Mahotsav.

He also handed over cheques of Rs 3,000 each to representatives of PESA gram panchayats as an assistance for the protection of tribal temples, symbols of their deities and places of worship. PTI MAS GK