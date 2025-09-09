MP to conduct direct elections for post of chairman of municipal councils

Bhopal, Sep 9 (PTI) In a politically significant decision, the Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to conduct direct elections for the post of chairman of nagar palikas or municipal councils by amending the MP Municipal Act, 1961, officials said.

In another decision, to promote scrapping of vehicles at registered facilities, the cabinet approved 50 percent exemption in motor vehicle tax on new vehicles to be registered against `Certificate of Deposit' issued to vehicles conforming to BS-I and BS-II norms.

The decisions were taken by the cabinet at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, an official said.

It approved the introduction of the Madhya Pradesh Nagar Palika (Amendment) Ordinance 2025 to conduct the election for the chairman of municipal councils directly by voters in the coming civic elections, he said.

The chairpersons of urban bodies in the state were elected by voters directly from 1999 to 2014. But no elections could be held in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and from 2022, the government opted for the indirect system.

The other decision seeks to promote scrapping of old vehicles at registered vehicle scrapping facilities.

All vehicles manufactured as per mass emission standard Bharat Stage 1 (BS-1) and earlier mass emission standard norms, and medium cargo vehicles/heavy cargo vehicles/medium passenger motor vehicles/heavy container motor vehicles manufactured as per mass emission standard Bharat Stage 2 (BS-II) norms, will receive 50 per cent exemption in motor vehicle tax.

A rebate of about Rs 17.05 crore has been provided on 1563 new vehicle registrations in the state in 2024-25, the official said.

At present, about 99,000 motor vehicles of BS-1 and BS-II category are on the road in the state. Giving them 50 per cent discount in motor vehicle tax will lead to a financial burden of Rs 100 crore.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh will receive special assistance of Rs 200 crore to promote scrapping of vehicles in scrapping facilities registered by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. PTI MAS KRK