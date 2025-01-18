MP to conduct drone surveys before releasing paddy bonus to farmers: CM Yadav

Seoni (MP), Jan 18 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Saturday that drones will be used to conduct surveys before releasing the paddy bonus to farmers in the state.

The move is an attempt to do away with their difficulties and ensure that no farmer is left out, he said.

“Problems crop up in the disbursement of paddy bonus. Therefore, the government has decided to conduct drone surveys of paddy cultivation,” Yadav said during his address at an event concerning the Swamitva Yojana, a central land scheme, in Seoni.

Paddy bonus usually refers to the additional amount paid over and above the minimum support price (MSP) for the crop.

“We will transfer the bonus amount to everyone’s bank account. No one would be left out,” he added.

Yadav said his government’s resolve is to supply "water to every field and work to every hand".

Taking a dig at the previous Congress governments in the state, he said during their time between 1956 and 2003, the state’s irrigation capacity was just 7 lakh hectares.

“But in 20 years from 2003 to 2023, after the BJP took up the reins of MP, the irrigation capacity has galloped to 48 lakh hectares. Now, our government has resolved to increase the irrigation capacity to 1 crore hectares in the next five years,” he said, adding that MP has several rivers.

“We have planned to fill up 2.5 lakh government posts. Candidates for one lakh posts will be recruited this year,” he said. PTI COR LAL NR