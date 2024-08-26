MP to develop places associated with Ram, Krishna, says CM Yadav

Bhopal, Aug 26 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh has a glorious history as Lord Ram spent 11 years in the state while Lord Krishna got education in Acharya Sandipani Ashram in Ujjain, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday.

Due to these, the state government has decided to develop places connected to the two revered deities, he said at a Janmashtami event organised at his official residence.

"MP has a glorious history as Lord Ram spent 11 years here while Lord Krishna got education in Acharya Sandipani Ashram in Ujjain. In order to make their memories permanent, the state government will develop places associated with them. We will also promote research associated with Lord Krishna's academic pursuits," he said.

The friendship between Lord Krishna and Sudama is very inspirational and it is historic that after coming to the state for education, Krishna was established as a 'Jagat Guru', he added.

Speaking on the occasion, state BJP president VD Sharma hailed the move to set up 'Geeta Bhawans' in various urban areas of the state to promote studies related to Lord Krishna.

The chief minister later left for Ujjain to take part in Janmashtami celebrations in his hometown. PTI MAS BNM