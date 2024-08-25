MP to get centres in urban areas for discussions on Lord Krishna's life: CM Yadav

Indore, Aug 25 (PTI) On the eve of Janmashtami, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday announced that the state government would open centres in urban areas for discussions on various aspects of Lord Krishna's life.

He was speaking at a symposium on Lord Krishna here.

Yadav said, “Indore’s Geeta Bhawan is a big centre for dialogue on various aspects of Lord Krishna. I am announcing today that our government will open centres on the lines of Geeta Bhawan in urban areas of the state which will give us an opportunity to discuss and debate various aspects of Lord Krishna.” Janmashtami – an annual festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna – will be observed on Monday.

The chief minister said the state government will provide funds to the urban bodies for these proposed centres.

These centres will be developed as places for the exchange of authentic knowledge on mythological subjects, he said.

Indore’s Geeta Bhavan is an institution run by a charitable trust where different religious programmes are organised. PTI HWP ADU NR