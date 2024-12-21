MP to get two lions from Gujarat in exchange of two tigers: Forest dept

Bhopal, Dec 21 (PTI) The Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal will get two Asiatic lions from Gujarat in exchange for two Bengal tigers, a Forest department official said on Saturday.

The MP forest department tweeted that two tigers have been shifted to the Junagadh zoo under the animal exchange programme.

Two pure-breed Asiatic (Gir) lions will be brought from Sakkarbaug Zoological Park, Junagadh, to Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal, it stated.

Van Vihar National Park is located on the banks of the upper lake in the Madhya Pradesh capital. PTI ADU NSK