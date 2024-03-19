MP to have 3,500 'pink' booths; voter count rises to 5.65 crore after 5 lakh new additions

Bhopal, Mar 19 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh has more than 5.65 crore voters, up from 5.60 crore enrolled at the time of November 2023 assembly elections, across 29 Lok Sabha seats where polling will take place in four phases, a top Election Commission official said on Tuesday.

Of the total registered voters, 6.99 lakh are aged 80 or above. Around 3,500 'pink' booths, to be managed exclusively by women government personnel, are expected to be set up in the state, where polling for 29 Lok Sabha seats will be held in four phases -- on April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13 -- and votes will be counted on June 4.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan told reporters that 5.64 crores voters, including 2.90 crores males, 2.74 crores female and 1,228 third gender electors, are registered in the state.

In addition, there are 118 overseas voters and 74,835 service electors (Army personnel posted at borders and other places), taking the number of total voters in Madhya Pradesh to more than 5.65 crore, the senior IAS officer said.

He said around 5.60 crore voters were enrolled in the state at the time of assembly elections in November 2023.

The number of new voters in the 18 to 19 age group stood at 16.49 lakh, while the state has around 6.99 lakh electors who are aged 80 or above and 5.79 lakh divyangs (persons with disabilities), said the CEO.

Rajan said the electoral population (EP) ratio of Madhya Pradesh was 64.54 per cent while the gender ratio stood at 947 (number of women electors per 1,000 male voters).

The EP denotes the number of people who are eligible to vote in an election compared to the total population.

The CEO said the lowest gender ratio at 857 was in the Bhind Lok Sabha seat, while highest at 1,014 was in Balaghat.

As many as 64,523 booths will be set up across the state, while 367 auxiliary polling stations will be established where more than 1,500 electors are enrolled, he said, adding more than 5 lakh personnel will be put on election duty.

The poll official said the lowest number of booths (1,934) will be in the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency, while the highest (2,614) will be in Mandla LS.

Similarly, the lowest number of voters at 16.32 lakh was enrolled in Chhindwara, while the highest (25.13 lakh) was in the Indore parliamentary seat, Rajan informed.

The Election Commission has a target of setting up around 3,500 'pink booths', which will be managed by women employees and 250 by divyangs, he said.

The poll official informed that around 1.25 lakh licensed weapons, out of the total 2.68 lakh issued, have already been deposited with authorities.

Madhya Pradesh had recorded 61.57 per cent voter turnout in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, which went up to 71.16 per cent in 2019. In the 2023 assembly elections, the voter turnout was 77.82 per cent.

In 2019, the lowest turnout (54.42 per cent) was recorded in the Bhind Lok Sabha seat, while the highest (82.39 per cent) was in Chhindwara.

Rajan said people can apply for enrolling themselves in the voter list till 10 days before the last date of filing nominations in the respective constituencies. PTI ADU MAS RSY