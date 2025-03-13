MP to have an airport every 200 km; six new e-ways to create different identity for state: Yadav

Bhopal, Mar 13 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Thursday that the government would construct an airport every 200 km, an airstrip every 150 km and a helipad-cum-sports stadium in each assembly constituency.

Replying to the Thanksgiving Motion on the Governor’s reply in the legislative assembly, he also highlighted upcoming expressway projects in the state.

Under the state’s new aviation policy, the BJP government is making efforts to boost the sector and improve air connectivity across MP, he said.

“As per the new aviation policy of the state, one airport will be constructed every 200 km, while an airstrip will be built every 150 km,” he said.

Yadav said one helipad will come up in each assembly constituency and it will have a small stadium and two rooms. In a way, it will be a multipurpose facility, he said.

About MP’s road infrastructure, Yadav said the government plans to create a different identity for the state by building six expressways – Narmada Pragati Path, Vindhya Express Path, Malwa-Nimar Express Path, Bundelkhand Vikas Path, Madhya Bharat Vikas Path and Atal Pragati Path.

Citing the removal of the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridors in Bhopal and Indore, he said the state government won’t shy away from taking similar decisions concerning development.

Yadav also said that the government has decided to revive the state’s transport network within a year as per public demand, after the construction of quality roads.

Referring to the social sector, Yadav said that under the women-centric ‘Ladli Behna’ scheme, the government started with monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 and raised it to Rs 1,250 after Rakshabandhan.

The present government will be in office for five years, he said, assuring that the Ladli Behna aid will be gradually increased to the promised amount of Rs 3,000.

The opposition Congress has been attacking the BJP government in the state, accusing it of not fulfilling its poll promise of providing Rs 3,000 per month to the beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna scheme.

The CM also highlighted his government’s achievements in other sectors, including health (opening of medical colleges), energy, forest, wildlife and tourism. PTI MAS NR