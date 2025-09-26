MP to move in planned manner towards `clean and green' cities: CM Yadav

Bhopal, Sep 26 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said that urbanisation was the "most pressing need of the day", and his government wanted to make citizens' lives more convenient by moving in a planned manner towards green and clean cities.

Improved public facilities not only strengthen citizens and society but also empower them with responsibility, he said, speaking at the Urban Transformation Summit-2025 organised by a media group here.

"Urbanisation is the most pressing need of the day, and our goal is to make citizens' lives simpler, easier, and more convenient by moving in a planned manner towards green and clean cities," Yadav said.

Cities are being developed in accordance with their character and unique identity, taking into account their heritage, the chief minister added.

Ending carbon emissions is a major task for urban development, and the BJP government in the state was moving forward towards the goal of providing clean environment to citizens, said Yadav.

Metro train networks and large flyovers are being constructed in all major cities, he noted, adding that the work of Bhopal metro is progressing rapidly and metro operations have already begun in Indore. Metro services on the Bhopal corridor will start from October 2025, he said.

Indore has been ranked as the cleanest city in the country for eight consecutive years, and other major cities like Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain and Gwalior have also emerged as excellent cities by promoting digital governance, mobility and ease of living, the chief minister said.

Numerous facilities will be developed to enable devotees to reach places of worship easily in less time and with less energy consumption before Simhastha 2028 in Ujjain, he said.

A robust, responsive and scientific fire and emergency service system is being established, said Yadav.

The new EV policy of the government, which aims to accelerate the adoption of EVs in Madhya Pradesh, will benefit buyers through subsidies and fee waivers, and promote the ecosystem of charging infrastructure, manufacturing and skill development, he said. PTI MAS KRK