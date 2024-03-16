MP to see four-phase Lok Sabha polls from April 19 to May 13

Bhopal, Mar 16 (PTI) Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh will be held in four phases, the Election Commission of India announced on Saturday.

The state's Mahakaushal region and a part of Vindhya region comprising key seats of Chhindwara and Jabalpur will witness polling in the first phase on April 19 along with Sidhi, Shahdol (ST), Mandla (ST) and Balaghat.

"The notification for the first phase will be issued on March 20. The last date for filing nomination is March 27, while scrutiny will take place on March 28. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 30," a poll official said.

In the second phase on April 26, Tikamgarh (SC), Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad and Betul (ST), part of Bundelkhand, Vindhya and central regions of MP, will go to polls.

The notification for the second phase will be issued on March 28, while last date for filing nomination is April 4, he said.

The scrutiny of nomination will take place on April 5 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is April 8, the official added.

In the third phase, eight seats in the Chambal-Gwalior belt and remaining parts of Bundelkhand and Central regions will go to polls on May 7.

These include key seats Guna and Vidisha, as well as Morena, Bhind (SC), Gwalior, Sagar, Bhopal and Rajgarh.

"The notification for the third phase will be issued on April 12, last date for filing nomination is April 19. Scrutiny will take place on April 20 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is April 22," the official said.

The fourth and final phase of polling will be held on May 13. It will cover eight seats, most of them in Malwa-Nimar region.

The eight seats are Dewas (SC), Ujjain (SC), Mandsour, Ratlam (ST), Dhar (ST), Indore, Khargone (ST) and Khandwa.

The notification for the fourth phase will be issued on April 18 and last date for filing nomination is April 25.

Scrutiny will be on April 26 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is April 29, the official informed.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4 as per the ECI schedule. PTI MAS BNM