MP to showcase inspiring aspects of Devi Ahilyabai’s life nationwide: CM Yadav

Indore, Sep 1 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Sunday that his government will showcase nationwide the inspiring aspects of Devi Ahilyabai, queen of the erstwhile Holkar dynasty (Maratha Malwa kingdom).

Addressing a function on the 229th death anniversary of Ahilyabai, he said the state government has formed a committee to hold functions and popularise the former queen's inspirational aspects across the country.

Through these functions, the MP government will put forth different facets of Ahilyabai amid people so that they can draw inspiration from those aspects, he added.

Yadav said the state government has already put its stamp on the names of the members of the ‘Ahilyabai Utsav (festival)’ committee and will formally announce them on Monday.

The CM announced that the state government will also extend all possible support to non-governmental organisations involved in promoting the legacy of Devi Ahilyabai.

Yadav said that Devi Ahilyabai enhanced the prestige of the Malwa region in western Madhya Pradesh by doing religious and charitable work at Hindu pilgrimage sites nationwide and held the Sanatan Dharma’s flag high despite challenges to her by the Mughals.

He said that Devi Ahilyabai endured personal hardships and challenges but did not get bogged down by them. She set an example of good governance, said Yadav.

The CM said Ahilyabai also worked towards eradicating social discrimination and empowering women and recalled that she had formed a women's regiment in her army.