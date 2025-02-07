MP to soon ink pact with Maharashtra for Tapti Basin Mega Recharge project: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, Feb 7 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said the state government will soon sign an agreement with neighbouring Maharashtra to jointly roll out the Tapti Basin Mega Recharge Project, which he described as the world's largest groundwater recharge scheme.

Hurdles in this inter-state initiative have now been worked out and discussions with the Maharashtra government are progressing for agreement-signing, he said.

Yadav was speaking after chairing a review meeting of the ambitious project.

"Under the Tapti Basin Mega Recharge Yojana, three streams of the Tapti river will be developed in collaboration with the Maharashtra government, ensuring the optimal use of every drop of river water in the interest of the country and irrigation purposes," the Madhya Pradesh CM said.

He said plans were underway to invite the Union Minister for Jal Shakti C R Patil and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to Bhopal to initiate the formal agreement process.

Yadav added that his government was committed to ensuring timely completion of the project.