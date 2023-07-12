MP: Toll booths collecting less than Rs 2 crore a year to be run by women SHGs

Bhopal, Jul 12 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday decided that toll booths with annual collection of less than Rs two crore will be run by women Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

The state government also decided to increase the honorarium of elected office-bearers in the three-tier panchayat system. Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who is also the government's spokesperson, said the decision about toll booths was a first in the country.

“Toll tax booths collecting less than Rs 2 crore per year will be run by women SHGs. This will prove to be an important decision for women empowerment,” he told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

The SHGs will be paid 30 percent of the toll collection, he added.

The first toll booth will be assigned to an SHG this month, Mishra said.

The cabinet also decided to increase the salaries and allowances of elected office-bearers of district, janpad and village panchayats, he informed. PTI ADU KRK