MP Tourism eyes major investment boost with new policies at GIS 2025

Bhopal: The Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Bhopal is set to open new avenues for tourism investment in Madhya Pradesh. On the second day of the summit, February 25, a panel discussion will highlight the role of tourism and culture in shaping a "Future-Ready Madhya Pradesh."

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, V. Vidyavathi, and Principal Secretary, Tourism, Culture, and Religious Trusts & Endowments Department, and Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Shri Sheo Shekhar Shukla, will be among the esteemed participants.

The event will also witness the presence of historian Padma Shri K.K. Mohammed, Adventure Tour Operators Association of India President Padma Shri Ajit Bajaj, renowned actor Pankaj Tripathi, Executive Vice President of Indian Hotels Company Limited Rohit Khosla, Head of Corporate Communications & Corporate Affairs, MakeMyTrip, Sameer Bajaj, Jehan Numa Hotels Director Ali Rashid, and actor Vijay Vikram Singh.

Infrastructure development and investment opportunities:

The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department has undertaken extensive measures to enhance tourism infrastructure and attract investments. Principal Secretary Sheo Shekhar Shukla stated that over 1,000 hectares of land have been identified for investment-driven tourism projects, including hotels, resorts, golf courses, and wayside amenities. The new Tourism Policy 2025 offers lucrative incentives for investors willing to develop these projects.

Ropeways to cruises: Expanding investment avenues:

Under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, Madhya Pradesh is offering investment opportunities across prime destinations such as Hanuwantiya, Mandu, Orchha, and Amarkantak. Investors can explore projects like tent cities, caravan tourism, ropeways, golf courses, and cruise tourism linking Omkareshwar’s ‘Statue of Oneness’ with Gujarat’s ‘Statue of Unity.’

Exclusive incentives under Tourism and Film Tourism policies:

Madhya Pradesh’s new Tourism and Film Tourism Policies provide substantial incentives to investors. A streamlined "single-window system" ensures quick, transparent approvals for film shooting. The policy also includes grants for regional films in dialects like Malvi and Bundelkhandi, along with special incentives for children’s cinema and women-centric films. Additional grants are available for films based on the state’s cultural and historical legacy, as well as independent short films.

The Film Tourism Policy 2025 aims to position Madhya Pradesh as a premier filmmaking destination by offering financial grants up to INR 10 crore for international films, INR 2 crore for feature films, INR 1.5 crore for web series, and INR 1 crore for TV serials. These incentives apply only if 75% of the production is filmed in the state.

Strengthening cinema infrastructure and promoting regional films:

The policy also encourages the establishment of single-screen theatres and renovations of existing ones to bridge infrastructure gaps. Documentary films winning national and international accolades will receive grants, and foreign filmmakers will be incentivized to showcase Madhya Pradesh’s scenic beauty and heritage globally.

Tourism Policy 2025: A roadmap for investment

To facilitate investment, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board has established an ‘Investment Promotion Cell.’ Transparent land allocation processes ensure seamless access to land parcels, heritage properties, and wayside amenities. Mega projects exceeding INR 100 crore will receive preferential incentives, including land allocation at collector guideline rates for up to 90 years. Capital grants ranging from 15% to 30%, up to a maximum of INR 90 crore, will be provided.

Incentives for wildlife resorts and electric cruises, along with additional grants for projects in remote areas, are also part of the policy. A special Single Window System ensures timely approvals, and startup entrepreneurs will have opportunities to participate in tenders.