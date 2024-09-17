MP: Translocated tigress gives birth to two cubs in Madhav National Park

Shivpuri (MP), Sep 17 (PTI) In a major success for wildlife conservation, a translocated tigress gave birth to two cubs in Madhav National Park (MNP) in Madhya Pradesh, indicating the success of the tiger relocation mission to increase the big cat population in the reserve forest area.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia shared the news of the birth of cubs on X.

"News of immense joy! After many years, little guests were born in the Madhav National Park located in Shivpuri. The tigress who came in March 2023 has given birth to two little cubs. Today, on the birthday of Prime Minister Shri@narendramodi ji, the first picture of the cubs has come, which is a unique gift from the colleagues of the park and the people of Shivpuri," he stated.

The birth of the cubs indicates that the mission of tiger relocation started in the park under the PM's leadership is successful, he added.

The first picture of cubs was captured by a camera trap on Tuesday.

"The two cubs were born to tigress MT-3 which indicates that her translocation was successful and it would lead to an increase in the tiger population," Madhav National Park's deputy director Pratibha Ahirwar told reporters.

The tigress was translocated to MNP in Shivpuri district from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on March 10, 2023, when a tiger and a tigress were also released in the Madhav National Park. PTI COR MAS NSK