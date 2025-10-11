MP Travel Mart gets Rs 3,665 cr investment proposals; event to be held annually in Bhopal: CM Yadav

Bhopal, Oct 11 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Saturday that the state has received investment proposals worth over Rs 3,665 crore during the ongoing MP Travel Mart.

“Such a travel mart will be held every year in Bhopal on October 11, 12 and 13. We have decided the dates today. It will be a fixed calendar for everyone associated with the sector,” he told reporters after inaugurating the event.

The CM said over 100 international experts from 27 countries, more than 150 domestic tour operators and around 700 participants are taking part in the event.

“This is a living testimony of the global attraction towards Madhya Pradesh tourism. This will be the biggest business dialogue ever. These meetings are not just numbers but the foundation of a strong global network that will connect our entrepreneurs to the world market and give new strength to the state’s economy,” he added.

Calling the Travel Mart an effort to showcase the “tourism potential of the heart of India before the world”, the CM said it will act as “a bridge to take the thrill and culture of this land to the world through key investors so that more and more visitors come to this marvellous land”.

Yadav said investment proposals worth over Rs 3,665 crore have been received during the tourism event.

“Some of the notable ones include Rs 600 crore from Vinayak Kalani’s Treasure Group, Rs 500 crore from Jagdish Arora group, Rs 300 crore from Vivek Laddani, and Rs 500 crore from Sumardhwaj of Malwa Club,” he said.

The investment proposals reflect the unwavering trust of investors across the country in the state government’s policies and Madhya Pradesh’s future, he said.

“Thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities will be created, giving new wings to the dreams of the state’s youth,” Yadav added.

Yadav said similar tourism events were organised in Rewa, Gwalior and Ujjain, and the ongoing Travel Mart was held in Bhopal for the first time. Efforts were made to extend tourism opportunities beyond major cities to regions such as Gwalior-Chambal and Sagar by organising regional conclaves, he said.

“Investment proposals worth Rs 3,500 crore were cleared in these conclaves. Rewa attracted investments of Rs 3,000 crore. Thus, the total investment of Rs 6,500 crore has the potential to transform the state’s economic landscape,” he said.

Film producer Ekta Kapoor signed a five-year MoU to shoot films in MP. Actors Gajraj Rao and Raghubir Yadav also signed MoUs, he said. “Many others have expressed interest, too,” the CM said.

The state will soon start regional helicopter services in three sectors. “A memorandum of understanding has also been signed with the National School of Drama at Bharat Bhavan,” he added. PTI LAL NR