MP: Tribal man assaulted over land dispute; man, his two sons held

Satna (MP), Feb 16 (PTI) A tribal man was allegedly attacked by three family members in Madhya Pradesh's Satna city following a dispute over ancestral land on which the family had established a grocery shop, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

The incident occurred on February 14 in the Ghurdang area of the city. The accused trio, comprising a man and his two sons, have been arrested by the police.

The victim, who demanded the return of the leased land belonging to his mother, was left injured and has been hospitalised, a senior police official said.

"The trio beat the tribal man up severely after he demanded the leased land, which belonged to his mother, back from them," he said.

Advertisment

Based on a complaint filed by the victim, Santosh Kol (37), a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the three accused.

They were identified as Naval Singh and his two sons Ratnesh Singh and Gyanendra Singh were arrested on Friday, Kolgavan police station in-charge Sudeep Soni said.

The victim suffered fractures on his leg and was admitted to a hospital, the official added. PTI COR MAS SKL NP