MP: 'Tribal Pride Day' added to list of special occasions for releasing prisoners with good conduct

Bhopal, Oct 13 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to release approximately 29 prisoners for good conduct in jails on Tribal Pride Day, observed on November 15, after granting them remission, officials said on Monday.

They claimed that MP will become the first state in the country to release prisoners on grounds of good behaviour while serving jail terms, on the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

The move also marks the fifth occasion in a year when the government will release such prisoners.

Earlier in the current year, prisoners were released on good conduct on four occasions, according to a government release.

The latest move came on the recommendation of Governor Mangubhai Patel, who batted for remission for prisoners showing good conduct, said a Raj Bhavan official.

During 2025, a total of 523 prisoners were released on Republic Day, BR Ambedkar Jayanti, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti.

"On Tribal Pride Day, the government will release around 29 more proposed prisoners, including eight from Scheduled Tribe communities," the release said.

According to the 2011 Census, Madhya Pradesh had a tribal population of over 1.53 crore, accounting for 21.08 per cent of the total population of more than 7.26 crore.

Among measures taken for tribals' uplift, the state government has decided to withdraw criminal cases against Scheduled Tribe persons in instances where land encroachments have been cleared, officials said.

As of March 3, 2009, a total of 87,549 forest offences registered against scheduled tribes were withdrawn by the government. Of the 35,807 cases registered in the past ten years, 28,645 have been resoled, while 4,396 remain pending in courts, they added. PTI LAL NSK