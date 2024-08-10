MP: Truck hits vehicle stalled due to punctured tyre; cop killed, ASP and kin injured

Gwalior, Aug 10 (PTI) A policeman was killed and four others, including an additional superintendent of police, were injured when their stationary vehicle was hit by a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Saturday, an official said.

The incident took place in Ghatigaon, some 30 kilometres from the district headquarters, at 3am, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Shekhar Dubey said.

"The vehicle in which Gwalior ASP Gajendra Vardhman was returning from Barwani along with his wife and two children suffered a tyre puncture. When police driver Ajay was changing the tyre, a truck hit the stationary vehicle. Ajay died on the spot, while Vardhman and his three family members were injured and have been hospitalised," Dubey said.

A case was registered and efforts are on to nab the driver of the truck who fled from the scene, the SDOP added. PTI COR ADU BNM