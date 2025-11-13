MP: Truck plunges into backwater of Bargi dam in Mandla district

Mandla (MP), Nov 13 (PTI) A truck fell into the backwater of the Bargi dam after crashing through the protective railing of a bridge in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Wednesday on the Mandla-Jabalpur National Highway-30, they said.

The number of people on the truck that plunged into the backwater of the dam on the Narmada river is yet to be determined, an official said.

“The actual number of persons on board will be known once the truck is pulled out,” Tikaria police station house officer Gopal Ghasle told PTI over the phone.

He said the water level at the spot is high, leaving only about 12 to 15 feet between the surface and the bridge.

The vehicle could not be retrieved as of 11.30 am on Thursday, as the crane mobilised for the operation had not reached the spot. Based on the grain sacks found near the bridge, police suspect the vehicle was loaded with rice, he said.

Meanwhile, divers and rescuers have been deployed, the official added. PTI COR LAL NR