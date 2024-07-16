MP: Two boys booked for morphing, circulating obscene photographs of girls

Burhanpur (MP), Jul 16 (PTI) A case has been registered against two boys for allegedly morphing and circulating obscene photographs of two 16-year-old girls in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the school girls, a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Information Technology Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered at Shikarpura police station, Superintendent of Police (SP) Devendra Patidar said.

The duo, who are 17 years old, allegedly morphed and circulated obscene photographs of the girls on social media, he said. PTI COR ADU ARU