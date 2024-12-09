MP: Two children dead in blaze in hut in Singrauli

Singrauli, Dec 9 (PTI) A 10-month-old girl and a 3-year-old boy died after a fire broke out in their hut in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district on Monday afternoon, a police official said.

The incident took place in Badjhad village and the children have been identified as Douli Goud (10 months) and Babulal (03), Morva police station in-charge Kapoor Tripathi said.

"The children were sleeping in the hut, located on a farm, when the blaze broke out. They could not be saved despite best efforts. The cause of the fire is being probed. Senior officials reached the spot and sanctioned Rs 10,000 to conduct the last rites. A proposal to give the kin of the deceased Rs 4 lakh as compensation has been sent to authorities," Tripathi said.

A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the official added. PTI COR MAS BNM