MP: Two children die after woman jumps into well with them in suicide bid

Chhatarpur (MP), Oct 29 (PTI) Two children died after their mother jumped into the well with them in an attempt to commit suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Tuesday, police said.

Advertisment

Villagers managed to rescue the woman, but her two-year-old daughter and infant son could not be saved, an official said.

The incident occurred in Bhabhuva village under Rajnagar police station limits, some 50 km from the district headquarters, he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikram Singh said Ramkali (25) allegedly jumped into the well with her children, who could not be saved.

Advertisment

The woman is in a critical condition, he said, adding that further action will be taken based on her statement.

According to the police, a family feud could be the reason for the woman's extreme step. PTI COR ADU ARU