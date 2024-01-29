MP: Two children killed, more than 20 people injured after falling off tractor-trolley

Chhatarpur (MP), Jan 29 (PTI) Two children were killed and more than 20 persons injured when they fell off a tractor-trolley in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred on the Bijawar-Bajna road, some 40 km from the district headquarters, in the afternoon, an official said.

A family had purchased a new tractor-trolley in Jujharpur village, and they were heading to a temple with some villagers in the vehicle, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Vikram Singh said.

The vehicle was attempting to avoid hitting a motorcycle when the occupants fell, he said.

A 14-year-old girl and an eight-year-old boy were killed, while more than 20 persons sustained injuries, the official said, adding that the injured were admitted to the district hospital. PTI COR ADU ARU