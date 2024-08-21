MP: Two cops injured, vehicles damaged during protest against Ramgiri Maharaj in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (MP), Aug 21 (PTI) Two policemen were injured on Wednesday after stones were hurled during a protest in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur against Ramgiri Maharaj for his alleged objectionable remarks targeting Prophet Mohammad and Islam, an official said.

Some vehicles were also damaged during the protest called by members of the Muslim community.

The incident took place when the protesters reached the Kotwali police station, he said.

Chhatarpur Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Lalit Shakyawar said 300-400 people led by religious leaders Sayyad Haji Ali and Sayyad Javed Ali came to the police station to submit a memorandum.

They were demanding a case against Ramgiri Maharaj, who already faces multiple FIRs in Maharashtra over his alleged objectionable remarks against the Prophet.

Shakyawar said the crowd suddenly became aggressive and started pelting stones, which continued for about ten minutes, prompting police to lob teargas shells to disperse the protesters.

Kotwali police station in-charge Anil Kujur sustained serious injuries in the hand and head. He is undergoing treatment. Constable Bhupendra Prajapati was also injured, the DIG said.

Police teams are patrolling and those involved in the stone pelting are being identified with the help of CCTV footage and video clippings, Shakyawar said.

Action will be taken against the rioters at the earliest as per the law, he said.

Prajapati, who sustained injuries on the head, said the protesters came to the police station to submit a memorandum but turned unruly.

A gunman of a senior district official was also injured due to the stone pelting, said local sources.

Javed Ali of the Anjuman Islamia Committee said he and his associate went to the police station to submit the memorandum when some persons started pelting stones from outside.

“We don’t know who was involved in the stone pelting. We were also hit by the stones when we came out,” he said.

Ali said he has appealed to the people to maintain peace and stay indoors.

“We have demanded an FIR against him (Ramgiri Maharaj) for hurting the religious sentiments as it may disturb peace in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra,” he said.

A few days ago, Ramgiri Maharaj allegedly commented on Islam and Prophet Mohammad at Shah Panchale village in Sinnar taluka of Nashik district during a religious event and its video went viral on social media, according to the Maharashtra police.

As his remarks triggered protests, the seer claimed that his remarks concerned the atrocities being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh.