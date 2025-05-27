MP: Two dead in road accident in Umaria district

Umaria (MP), May 27 (PTI) Two persons were killed when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle on national highway 43 near Dhanwar village in the district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night, said Nowrozabad police station in-charge Rajesh Chandra Mishra.

While Rampati Baiga (34) was killed on the spot, Bisahu Baiga (age not known) was rushed to hospital but succumbed on the way, he said.

Police are trying to identify the vehicle which hit the motorbike and its driver, the official said. PTI COR MAS KRK