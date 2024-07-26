MP: Two die after jumping off train amid melee caused by spilled tea

Sagar (MP), Jul 26 (PTI) Two passengers died of injuries after jumping off a train amid a melee caused by spilled hot tea inside a general compartment in Sagar district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place between Sagar and Bina station around 6.30 am, inspector Babita Katheriya of Government Railway Police (GRP) told PTI.

A vendor accidentally spilled boiling hot tea on the passengers sitting on the floor of the crammed train compartment, causing a small stampede, she said.

Two men who were sitting in the door probably got scared and jumped off. Both sustained serious injuries and died, the inspector added.

Three other passengers also suffered burn injuries due to the tea, she said.

The vendor was being questioned, inspector Katheriya said.

Inspector Satyendra Bhadoria of Bangarh police station said one of the deceased was identified as Jaswant who had boarded the train at Gorakhpur and was heading to Pune.

Efforts were on to identify the other man who appeared to be in the 25-30 age group, he said. PTI COR LAL KRK